Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $114.22. 2,727,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

