Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 198,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 91,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. 6,933,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.