Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,000. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.