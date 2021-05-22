Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,518 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,225. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.