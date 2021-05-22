Arizona State Retirement System Sells 637 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $824.99. 507,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $822.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.