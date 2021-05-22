Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $380,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM remained flat at $$97.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

