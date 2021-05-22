Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $413,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 5,861,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

