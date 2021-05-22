Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $435,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,846. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

