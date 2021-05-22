Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

