Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $351,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. 1,095,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

