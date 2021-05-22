Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 5,364,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,414. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

