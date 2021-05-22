Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003886 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $57,420.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00371139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

