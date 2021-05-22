AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. New Street Research currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.88.

AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 74,587,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

