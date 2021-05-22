Auto (AUTO) One Day Volume Tops $6.62 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Auto has a total market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $1,359.41 or 0.03580103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00876580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars.

