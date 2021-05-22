Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Avient worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

