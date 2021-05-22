B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit