B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

