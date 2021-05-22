B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.37 on Thursday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.55. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

