Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $450.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.17.

BIDU opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

