Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,374 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 890,513 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,158 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 599,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

