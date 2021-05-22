Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 217,391 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

