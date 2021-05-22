Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.70.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

