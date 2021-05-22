Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.70.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

