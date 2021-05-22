Bank of Nova Scotia Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 170.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,339. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.