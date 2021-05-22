Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $29.95 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,947,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.44% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $3,943,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 260.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 166,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 120,209 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 75.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $6,078,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

CHNG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,924. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.