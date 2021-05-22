Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 670.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.21% of Nuance Communications worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,007. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.