Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,156,766 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,953,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,633,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

