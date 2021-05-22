Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 83,193 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 3,472,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.