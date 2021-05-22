Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BKNIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $8.72. 5,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

