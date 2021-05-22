Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barco in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of BCNAF opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Barco has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

