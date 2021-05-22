Base Protocol Price Tops $1.64 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $24,807.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.07 or 0.00907175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,588,451 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,559 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

