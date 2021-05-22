Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 211,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,087. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.