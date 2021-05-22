Bell Bank Buys 447 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 462,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $27,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,951 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 316,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

