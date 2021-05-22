Bell Bank Purchases 1,628 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 17,723,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.