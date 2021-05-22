Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 13,440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.