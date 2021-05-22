Belt (BELT) Trading 46.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Belt has a total market capitalization of $46.22 million and $16.20 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.61 or 0.00067215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00191553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.68 or 0.00849370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

