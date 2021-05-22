Berry Data Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $157,721.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00189288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003780 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00848440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

