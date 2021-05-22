BetProtocol Trading Down 6.3% This Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

