Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Beyond Meat worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYND stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.87 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

