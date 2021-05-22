Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Buy at 86 Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by investment analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $103.00. 86 Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILI. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. Bilibili has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Bilibili by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after acquiring an additional 998,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

