Binance USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and approximately $6.72 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00906982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.02 or 0.07317901 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,608,933,842 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

