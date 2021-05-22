BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.61. 561,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 197,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

