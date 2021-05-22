Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.