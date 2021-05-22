Biotron (BTRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,266.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Biotron has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Biotron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market capitalization of $50,339.02 and approximately $1,266.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00909514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

