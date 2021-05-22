Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 36.2% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $718,803.40 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,758.98 or 1.00114942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.90 or 0.01023191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00471240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00327334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,601,725 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.