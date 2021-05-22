Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $333.34 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $333.34 million and $5.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $17.95 or 0.00047851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,507.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $638.06 or 0.01701157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00448878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003701 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

