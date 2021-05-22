Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Tops $97.62 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $97.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.07 or 0.00162156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00386367 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00246807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.