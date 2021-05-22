Bitcoin Interest Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $148,440.77 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00387669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00154937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00233467 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011703 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003983 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

