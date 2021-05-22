Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.95 million.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 2,957,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,387 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.