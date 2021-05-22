Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.940-1.110 EPS.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The firm has a market cap of $792.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

