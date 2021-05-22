Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $3.89. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 228,738 shares.

The company has a market cap of $159.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.