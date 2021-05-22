BMO Capital Markets Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $68.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of APLS opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

